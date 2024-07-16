Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi Police likely to file over 1,000-page chargesheet today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar

Swati Maliwal assault case: The Delhi Police is likely to file a chargesheet in connection with AAP MP Swati Maliwal’s assault case at a local court on Tuesday (July 16), official sources said. Maliwal had alleged in May this year that she was assaulted by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar at the CM’s official residence when she went to meet him during his interim bail. AAP had denied the allegations and accused its own MP of attempting to frame Kejriwal during the then ongoing Lok Sabha Elections on behalf of the BJP.

Police investigation

According to sources, the police have almost concluded the investigation into the case and are ready to file the chargesheet against Kumar at Tis Hazari court. They have prepared an over 1,000-page chargesheet with the security staff members who were deployed at Kejriwal’s residence when the alleged incident took place, as witnesses, sources added.

The police have collected the DVR from the Chief Minister’s residence and seized several gadgets, including Kumar’s two mobile phones. The accused was also taken to Mumbai twice while in police custody to recover the allegedly deleted data from his mobile phones. According to Maliwal’s allegations, she was assaulted by Kumar at the CM residence on May 13. The Supreme Court had granted an interim bail to Kejriwal on May 10 to campaign for the Lok Sabha Elections. He surrendered back to Tihar Jail on June 2.

Police case against Bibhav Kumar

On Maliwal's complaint, police had booked Kumar under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 345B (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to disrobe her), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insult caused to the modesty of a woman by the use of any words, gestures, or object intending to the do the same) at the Civil Lines Police Station.

A team led by a female Additional DCP-level officer has been investigating the case. The Delhi High Court had on Friday denied Kumar bail saying he enjoys "considerable influence." It cannot be ruled out that witnesses may be influenced or evidence tampered with in case the petitioner is released on bail, the judge had said.

