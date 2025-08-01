Suraksha Chakra: Delhi to hold earthquake mock drill at 55 locations today, check timing, restrictions The drill will be conducted in all 11 districts of Delhi, along with Ghaziabad and Noida in Uttar Pradesh, and Faridabad, Gurugram, Palwal, Nuh and Rewari in Haryana to strengthen coordination and response mechanisms for major disasters like earthquakes and industrial chemical hazards.

New Delhi:

To spread awareness and sensitise people about earthquake and other calamities, a mega disaster management mock drill will be conducted at more than 55 locations in Delhi including markets, schools and hospitals on Friday.

All preparations are in place for the exercise

The district officials in Delhi said all preparations are in place for the exercise that will be participated by hundreds of disaster management personnel, first responders as well as members of non-governmental organisations, market associations and resident welfare associations.

Earthquake mock drill at 55 locations: Check timing

A mock earthquake scenario will be held across the capital at 9:03 AM on August 1. The drill, coordinated by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), will activate all response teams, evacuations, and containment efforts across schools, hospitals, markets, and high-risk zones.

Drill will be conducted in all 11 districts of Delhi

The drill will be conducted in all 11 districts of Delhi, along with Ghaziabad and Noida in Uttar Pradesh, and Faridabad, Gurugram, Palwal, Nuh and Rewari in Haryana to strengthen coordination and response mechanisms for major disasters like earthquakes and industrial chemical hazards, the officials said.

"The exercise will be conducted at four to six locations in each district. Members of all the government agencies have been instructed and rehearsals for the disaster management modules have already been conducted," said a senior Delhi government officer.

Mock drill to simulate earthquake scenario

The field-level drill will mark the culmination of a multi-agency 'Exercise Suraksha Chakra' designed to enhance emergency response coordination in the National Capital Region (NCR) covering 18 districts in Delhi, Haryana and UP.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said the mock drill will simulate a major earthquake scenario and test real-time preparedness, inter-agency coordination and public response mechanisms.

All necessary preparations have been made to conduct the mock drill smoothly in all 11 districts of Delhi. This is a crucial step towards building a resilient city capable of handling major disasters, an advisory from DDMA said.

Earthquake mock drill: Check restrictions

As part of the exercise, residents may witness increased movement of emergency vehicles including ambulances, fire tenders, police vans and Army trucks. Sirens and public address systems may be used to signal the start of the drill.

Temporary facilities like incident command posts, staging areas, relief camps and medical aid posts have also been set up.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), armed forces, civil defence, Delhi Police and other stakeholders will carry out simulated rescue operations, casualty evacuations and medical assistance to the mock victims, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read:

Delhi-NCR prepares for mega disaster drill 'Exercise Suraksha Chakra' from July 29–August 1 | What to expect?