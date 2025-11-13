Supreme Court sounds alarm on Delhi pollution: 'Situation is very serious, masks not enough' During a hearing, Supreme Court Judge PS Narsimha expressed concern over the air quality in Delhi, saying that masks are not enough to deal with the situation.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed grave concern over the deteriorating air quality in Delhi, asking the counsels to appear virtually for hearings. "The situation is very, very serious," Justice PS Narsimha said during a hearing.

"Why are you all appearing here? We have the virtual hearing facility, please avail it. This pollution will cause permanent damage," he added.

To this, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said they are wearing masks, but the apex court judge said "masks are not enough" to deal with the choking air pollution in the national capital.

"It will not suffice. We will discuss this with the Chief Justice as well," Justice Narsimha added.

Delhi chokes under 'severe' air quality

Delhi woke up to yet another morning enveloped in thick smog, as air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category for the third consecutive day. A 'severe' Air Quality Index (AQI) poses health risks even to healthy people and can sharply aggravate respiratory and cardiac conditions. Scenes from across the city showed buildings and roads barely visible through the dense haze.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data recorded at 8 am, several monitoring stations reported hazardous AQI levels: Bawana (460), Chandni Chowk (455), Anand Vihar (431), ITO (438), North Campus DU (414), Rohini (447), and Dwarka Sector 8 (400).

Bawana recorded the highest reading of the day, while NSIT Dwarka registered the lowest at 216. Experts have attributed the worsening air quality mainly to stubble burning in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court directed both states to submit detailed reports on the steps taken to curb crop residue burning.

The city recorded its first ‘severe’ air quality day of the season on Tuesday, with the AQI reaching 428, the first such occurrence since December 2024. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is categorised as ‘good’, 51 to 100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 as ‘poor’, 301 to 400 as ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 as ‘severe’.

The minimum temperature settled at 10.6 degrees Celsius, 2.9 degrees below the season’s average, while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

Also read: Delhi continues to breathe toxic air as AQI remains 'severe' at 413; schools move to hybrid mode