SC refuses to impose construction ban in Delhi over worsening AQI, says it may jeopardise livelihoods The Supreme Court observed that a ban on construction may 'jeopardise' the livelihoods of many in the Delhi-NCR. It also directed the Delhi government to file a detailed report on how the AQI is monitored in the city-state by Tuesday.

New Delhi:

Despite the air quality index (AQI) hovering between 'very poor' and 'severe' category in Delhi and its neigbhouring areas, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to impose a blanket ban on construction in the national capital region (NCR) and sought long-term solutions to fix the issue. A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, also observed that banning all constructions would have 'far-reaching' consequences and could 'jeopardise' the lives of many in the Delhi-NCR.

The bench, which also included Justices Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria, also directed the Delhi government to file a detailed report on how the AQI is monitored in the city-state by Tuesday. This came after senior advocate Aparajita Singh submitted news reports on water sprinkling in the national capital.

"The restriction to be imposed on activities in Delhi in a graded manner taking into consideration AQI standards has been finalised by experts in the field based on scientific data. We do not possess expertise to deal with the same," the court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

"We are, therefore, not inclined to act on submission of Mr Sankaranarayanan that all activities be stopped in Delhi. Large chunk of population depend on the various activities for their livelihood in the capital," it noted.

The court will next hear the matter on November 19.

The AQI has been hovering between 'very poor' and 'severe' category in Delhi-NCR. Earlier this morning, it was recorded at 356, which falls in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, it was recorded in the 'severe' category in some areas as well -- Bawana (419), Narela (405), Jahangirpuri (404), Wazirpur (402) and Rohini (401).

According to CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season at 8.7 degrees Celsius on Monday morning. according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The previous lowest in recent years was 7.3 degrees on November 29, 2022. In 2023, the lowest minimum in November was 9.2 degrees, and in 2024, 9.5 degrees.