Supreme Court gives High-Powered Committee one month to submit report on Delhi protest police excesses

The Supreme Court has directed the High-Powered Committee (HPC) probing allegations of police excesses during the Delhi protests to submit its initial fact-finding report within one month. The bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, said the panel must move ahead with its work instead of waiting indefinitely for more complaints.

The court said the committee could begin examining the material already available, seek responses from the authorities concerned and start submitting findings on the two priority issues identified by the bench. The matter will be taken up again after two weeks.

Panel told to begin work with evidence already available

The bench clarified that the HPC should not put off its investigation while waiting for further complaints. It can use the information it has received so far and seek replies from the relevant authorities before preparing its initial findings.

The court also asked lawyers representing the petitioners, along with other concerned individuals, to send the committee any complaints, videos or other evidence they have. It noted a gap between the material the petitioners said they had submitted and what had actually reached the panel.

The committee has received very few complaints through its online portal and physical submissions, the court observed.

Complaints on behalf of victims must also be examined

The bench said the HPC should consider material submitted by lawyers or public-spirited individuals on behalf of victims, even when the victims themselves have not approached the committee.

This means the panel should examine relevant evidence shared on behalf of those affected, rather than limiting its review only to complaints filed directly by victims.

Court says October 31 submission contained no findings

The Supreme Court noted that the committee's submission dated October 31 was only a status report and did not include findings on the allegations.

It said the HPC should ordinarily share relevant findings with the parties involved. The panel may keep information confidential only where there are exceptional reasons to do so.

The case will be heard again after two weeks.

ALSO READ:

Kharge's 'baap' remarks on PM Modi stir massive row, BJP plans nationwide protests; Congress defends