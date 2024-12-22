Students behind bomb threat emails to schools, wanted exams to be postponed: Police

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police search the premises of a Delhi school which received bomb threat email.

In a shocking revelation it was found that bomb threat emails sent to at least three Delhi schools were from their own students, the Delhi Police said. Reportedly the students had sent this email to stop the exam citing that they were not prepared for the test. The police said that the students were counselled and let go after some warning to their parents.

One of the several schools that received bomb threats was Venkateshwar Global School, which received a threatening email a day after a mysterious blast occurred at the Rohini Prashant Vihar PVR Multiplex on November 28.

The students who had sent the email were enrolled in the same school and were siblings. They revealed that they had got the idea from previous incidents of bomb threats being made to schools, the officer said. After the email was reported, police conducted a thorough check of the school and declared the threat to be a hoax. According to another police officer, two more schools located in Rohini and Paschim Vihar were sent threatening emails by their students.

The reason was same – the students wanted schools to be shut. In both matters, the students were allowed to go after counselling and warning their parents.

In another incident, a 12-year-old student of a private school allegedly sent a bomb threat email to the institution in an attempt to shift to online classes. "He said that he had mistakenly sent the mail without understanding the gravity of his actions. The student is cooperating with the investigation and a probe is underway", an official said.

Bomb threats have sent more than 100 Delhi schools into chaos over the past 11 days. Police have found that the emails were sent through a VPN (Virtual Private Network), making it tough for them to locate the perpetrators.

Since May this year, more than 50 bomb threat emails have targeted not only schools but hospitals, airports and airline companies in Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)