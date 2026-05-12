Stray dog's death sparks chaos in Delhi's Kirti Nagar, case filed against guard and woman activist

New Delhi:

A tense situation occurred in Delhi's Kirti Nagar after the death of a stray dog led to a heated confrontation between a security guard and an animal rights activist. According to details, a security guard allegedly beat the dog, resulting in its death. Soon after, an animal activist confronted the guard and assaulted him in front of the police. A video of the altercation surfaced on social media and quickly went viral, triggering strong reactions from users. Following the escalating row, the police registered cases against both parties.

What exactly happened

Police stated that separate FIRs have been lodged based on complaints from both sides over the dog's death and the assault on the guard. As per the complainant Tarun Ghai, the incident occurred on the evening of 7 May in Kirti Nagar's J Block. He alleged that guard Vinod Paswan struck a stray dog with an iron rod, leaving it severely injured. The dog was rushed to a private veterinarian and later taken to Najafgarh for further treatment, where it succumbed to its injuries.

Activist accused of assaulting guard

During the inquiry, it was revealed that animal activist Jasmeet Kaur allegedly attacked guard Vinod Paswan outside the Kirti Nagar police station. Paswan later filed a separate complaint against Kaur. The guard underwent a medical examination at a hospital following his complaint.

Police register FIRs against both sides

Following a preliminary investigation, the police registered FIR No. 104/26 against the guard under charges related to animal cruelty and causing the dog’s death. Acting on Paswan's complaint, the police also filed FIR No. 105/26 against Jasmeet Kaur and others under charges of assault and intimidation. Officers said that both cases are under investigation and further action will be taken based on evidence.

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