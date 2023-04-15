Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aftab; next hearing on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aftab

Shraddha Walkar murder case: In a latest update to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, a Delhi court reserved its order on framing charges against Aftab Poonawala who is accused of killing his live-in partner. According to the chargesheet filed in the case, Aftab is accused of chopping Shraddha's body into 35 pieces before dumping them across various places over a period of 18 days in May-June 2022.

Hearing the matter on Saturday, Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar has posted the matter to April 29. Meanwhile, Walkar's father has moved an application in the court seeking the release of her remains to perform the last rites. Meanwhile, Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad said the Delhi Police will file a reply on the application on the next date of hearing.

Earlier on April 11, Vikas Walkar, Shraddha's father, had demanded Aftab's parents be questioned in connection with his daughter's murder. If the involvement of Poonawala's parents is found in the case, then action should be taken against them, Vikas Walkar stated.

Shraddha's father demands case to be fast-tracked

He also demanded the case be fast-tracked and Poonawala hanged, instead of waiting for a number of years like in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. "As I know, the statements of his parents in the case have not been recorded and I don't know where they are. They should be brought to the front and questioned," Vikas Walkar said, adding the trial should be fast-tracked.

According to sources, the Delhi Police has prepared a draft of 3,000 page-chargesheet containing a list of 100 witnesses in the grisly murder case. The chargesheet contains a list of forensic evidence that the police have collected apart from the DNA reports that established the identity of the victim.

What investigating officer has to say?

The investigating officer had said the statements that Aftab gave during his polygraph and narco-analysis tests and the police interrogation were the same. However, the narco-analysis and polygraph test reports are not admissible as evidence in court.

It should be noted here that Aftab strangled Shraddha and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his house in Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight in May 2022.

