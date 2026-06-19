'She brought bad energy': Delhi doctor accused of killing long-time domestic help over black magic suspicion

New Delhi:

A 50-year-old dermatologist allegedly killed his family's domestic helper in Delhi, claiming she had brought "negative energy" into the house and was practising black magic on his family. The accused, identified as Dr Manish Gupta, was arrested after the brutal killing of Meena, a woman who had reportedly worked for the family for over a decade.

According to police, the doctor has confessed to the crime and told investigators that he believed the domestic worker was influencing his family through black magic and was responsible for family members not listening to him.

Years of suspicion

Investigators said Dr Gupta had repeatedly urged his wife and children to dismiss Meena from her job. However, his family allegedly disagreed and continued to employ her. During questioning, the doctor reportedly told police that he had frequent arguments with family members over the issue and had become increasingly frustrated when his concerns were ignored.

He allegedly believed Meena was bringing "bad energy" into the house and affecting the family's behaviour.

What happened on the day of the murder?

According to the police investigation, the incident took place on Thursday morning after Dr Gupta's wife, Dr Tina Gupta, left for work. Meena arrived at the residence as part of her daily routine and began household chores. After washing clothes, she reportedly went to the terrace to dry them.

Police said Dr Gupta followed her to the terrace. Between 11:15 am and 11:30 am, he allegedly attacked Meena with a bat, striking her on the head. When she collapsed, he is accused of stabbing her with a knife.

Investigators recovered blood-stained weapons from the house after reaching the crime scene.

‘Give me the death penalty’: Accused confesses

Police officials said the accused admitted to the crime and allegedly told investigators, "Give me the death penalty." After the attack, he reportedly remained near the victim's body until authorities arrived.

The murder has shocked neighbours, particularly because Meena had been associated with the family for nearly 10 to 15 years. While the accused has linked the murder to his belief in black magic, investigators are examining multiple aspects of the case.

One line of inquiry focuses on whether Dr Gupta genuinely believed the domestic helper was practising black magic and influencing members of his family. Police are also probing the doctor's mental health and whether he may have been suffering from depression or another psychological condition that could have played a role in the crime.

Officials said medical and forensic evidence, along with statements from family members, will be crucial in determining the circumstances that led to the killing.