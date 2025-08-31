Delhi: Two sharpshooters of Nandu gang arrested after encounter in Jaffarpur Kalan area Earlier, the Delhi Police's Special Cell had arrested two of their associates following a brief exchange of fire on Saturday.

New Delhi:

Two sharpshooters linked to the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang were arrested following an encounter in Delhi's Jaffarpur Kalan area, officials said on Sunday. Both accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs during the exchange of fire and have since been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The accused have been identified as 25-year-old Naveen alias Bhanja, a resident of Haryana's Rohtak, and 26-year-old Anmol Kohli, a resident of Ambala, Haryana. According to the police, bnoth were wanted in a firing and extortion case registered at the Chhawla Police Station.

Delhi Police's Special Cell had also arrested two of their associates in an encounter a day earlier.

Notorious gangster wanted in four states arrested

Meanwhile, a Mewat-based gangster, wanted across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Kerala, was arrested in southeast Delhi's Okhla on Saturday following a brief exchange of fire, police said. The accused, identified as Pappi alias Pappu (37), a resident of Sahsan village in Rajasthan, sustained a bullet injury in his right leg during the operation.

He has been admitted to a hospital after his arrest. Police have recovered a semi-automatic .32 bore pistol, four cartridges and a stolen motorcycle from the accused.

Pappu has over 65 criminal cases registered against him, including attempt to murder, robbery, kidnapping, snatching, firing on police, ATM theft, vehicle theft and drug peddling. According to police, he was expanding his gang from northern India to southern states.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) Hemant Tiwari said that on August 29, the police had received information that Pappu was going to meet an associate near Tughlakabad. Based on this information, the police laid a trap. When Pappu, who was riding a bike, was signaled to stop, he fired two bullets at the police, one of which hit the bulletproof jacket of constable Virendra Singh. The officers returned fire, injuring Pappi.

A case under sections 221 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 132 (Offense of assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty) and 109(1) (Attempt to murder) of the BNS and relevant provisions of the Arms Act has been registered at Govindpuri Police Station.

