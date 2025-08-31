Mahajan Imaging & Labs, Fortis La Femme forge landmark alliance to redefine women and child healthcare Mahajan Imaging & Labs extends its comprehensive diagnostic network – MRI, CT, PET-CT, Nuclear Medicine, Pathology, Genomics, and Full-Field Digital Mammography across Delhi-NCR, offering families seamless access to world-class diagnosis.

New Delhi:

In a landmark move to redefine women and child healthcare in India, Mahajan Imaging & Labs inaugurated its 13th diagnostic facility in collaboration with Fortis La Femme Hospital in New Delhi on August 31 (Sunday). The new Radiology Department, envisioned as a Centre of Excellence in Fetal and Women's Imaging, was inaugurated by veteran actress and Padma Bhushan awardee Sharmila Tagore, signalling a powerful step toward accessible, precise, and compassionate healthcare for women.

A new milestone in women's health diagnostics

This strategic collaboration with Fortis La Femme marks Mahajan Imaging's third partnership with the Fortis network, following successful ventures in Delhi-NCR and Jaipur. The newly unveiled lab not only expands Mahajan Imaging's presence but also reinforces its commitment to specialised diagnostics tailored to women's health needs – from high-resolution fetal scans to full-field digital mammography.

Dr Harsh Mahajan, Founder and Chief Radiologist of Mahajan Imaging & Labs, emphasised the group's vision, "This partnership is dedicated to women. Our focus is to make advanced diagnostic services more affordable and accessible, reaching even smaller towns and underserved communities. Precision, affordability, and reach are at the heart of our mission."

A facility designed around women

The new lab at Fortis La Femme has been crafted with patient-friendly interiors and state-of-the-art imaging technologies to make the diagnostic process both accurate and empathetic. Unlike standard radiology setups, it is women-centric, aligning with the hospital's specialised focus on women and children.

Ritu Mahajan, co-founder and Executive Director, highlighted the larger mission: "This is not just about technology; it's about rebuilding trust in healthcare for women. Our organisation has nearly 50 per cent female doctors and a women-led leadership culture. Awareness around rising breast cancer, gestational diabetes, and other critical health issues requires timely checkups, education, and preventive diagnostics. That is where we hope to make a difference."

Empowerment through healthcare is life-saving: Sharmila Tagore

Speaking at the inauguration, Sharmila Tagore underscored the significance of awareness and empowerment. She said, "Healthcare is not just about tests – it is about dignity, trust, and empowerment. When women feel safe, respected, and informed, they take charge of their health. This collaboration is not only offering healthcare but also creating change for communities."

Addressing urgent health challenges

The collaboration comes at a critical juncture:

Breast and cervical cancer cases in Delhi-NCR are projected to rise by 19.3 per cent by 2026.

Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM) affects nearly 14 per cent of women in the region.

By combining Fortis La Femme's super-speciality expertise with Mahajan Imaging's cutting-edge diagnostic infrastructure, the alliance provides a 360-degree preventive healthcare ecosystem – from early detection to precise treatment guidance.

A three-pronged vision: Accuracy, accessibility, and awareness

Kabir Mahajan, COO of Mahajan Imaging Labs, explained, "This is our 13th branch, and with our continued Fortis collaborations, our focus remains clear – accurate testing and timely results. Patients need not just tests, but trust, and that's what we stand for."

Garima Prasad, Facility Director of Fortis La Femme, added, “For us, women’s and children’s healthcare is more than medical intervention – it is community building. Mahajan Imaging was the natural choice for this collaboration, and together we are offering patients not only cutting-edge technology but also reassurance and continuity of care."

Redefining women's imaging in India

This partnership between Mahajan Imaging & Labs and Fortis La Femme serves as more than an expansion of services – it is a pioneering healthcare model. By combining advanced diagnostics, preventive screenings, and specialised clinical support, the initiative ensures that women and children in India have access to personalised care that is accurate, affordable, and compassionate.

With this launch, Mahajan Imaging & Labs reaffirms its role not only as a diagnostics provider but also as a partner in women's empowerment and community health transformation.