Shalimar Bagh encounter: Delhi Police shoots notorious criminal Kaif in dramatic shootout A police encounter in Shalimar Bagh, Delhi, resulted in the shooting and arrest of notorious criminal Kaif, wanted for multiple violent offences.

New Delhi:

A dramatic encounter unfolded in the Shalimar Bagh area of North West Delhi on Tuesday evening when a police team shot a criminal during a confrontation. The police team, led by DCP Outer North Hareshwar V Swami, had gone to arrest a man named Kaif, who was wanted in several criminal cases. However, as the team attempted to apprehend him, the situation quickly escalated into a violent exchange of fire.

According to reports, Kaif, who has been identified as a known criminal with a history of violent offences, opened fire on the officers as they approached him. In a swift response, the police returned fire, hitting the accused in his leg. The suspect was immediately apprehended and later transported to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Sources indicate that Kaif is a prime suspect in multiple ongoing investigations involving serious crimes such as robbery, extortion, and assault. His criminal activities have reportedly terrorised the region for several months, and the police have been keeping a close watch on his movements.

Following the encounter, a senior police officer mentioned that Kaif's arrest would significantly impact ongoing criminal investigations in the area. “His arrest is a breakthrough in tackling organised crime in North West Delhi. We are committed to ensuring that such individuals who pose a threat to public safety are brought to justice,” the officer said.

Recent shootout incidents in Delhi

The Shalimar Bagh encounter is the latest in a series of high-profile shootouts that have occurred in Delhi in recent months, highlighting the growing tensions between law enforcement and criminal elements in the city.

In early August, a shootout took place in the Moti Nagar area, where police confronted two armed men who were attempting to flee after committing a robbery. One of the robbers was shot in the leg, and the other was caught following a dramatic chase through narrow streets. This incident was part of an ongoing crackdown on rising street crimes in Delhi.

Earlier this month, a similar encounter occurred in the Rohini district when two armed assailants fired at the police while attempting to escape after robbing a jewellery store. The police returned fire, injuring one of the robbers, who later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.