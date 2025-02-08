Shalimar Bagh, Delhi Election Results Live 2025: Election Commission begins vote counting

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shalimar Bagh Results Live

Shalimar Bagh Assembly Election 2025 Result Live: The vote counting for the Shalimar Bagh Assembly has begun. Shalimar Bagh is one of the Assembly constituencies in Delhi which is a general seat. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are the main political parties in the constituency.

Shalimar Bagh Assembly Constituency: Candidates and Key contest

AAP leader Bandana Kumari to contest against BJP leader Rekha Gupta and Congress candidate Praveen Kumar Jain in the upcoming Delhi polls from the Shalimar Bagh seat.

Shalimar Bagh Assembly Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners

In the 2020 Assembly Elections, Bandana Kumari from AAP won the seat with a margin of 3,440 votes. Bandana was polled 57,707 votes with a vote share of 49.41 per cent and defeated Rekha Gupta from BJP who got 54,267 votes (46.46 per cent).

In the 2015 Assembly Elections, Bandana Kumari from AAP won the seat and was polled 62,656 votes with a vote share of 52.14 per cent. BJP candidate Rekha Gupta got 51,678 votes (43.01 per cent) and was the runner-up. Bandana Kumari defeated Rekha Gupta by a margin of 10,978 votes.

Shalimar Bagh Assembly Constituency Past Winners