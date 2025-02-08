Shakur Basti Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: AAP's Satyendar Jain trails behind BJP's Karnail Singh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shakur Basti Assembly Election Results 2025

Shakur Basti Assembly Election 2025: The counting for 70 constituency seats in the Delhi Assembly is set to begin on Saturday, February 8. One of the key constituencies is Shakur Basti is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress are the main parties in this constituency. AAP's Satyendar Jain is the sitting MLA from Shakur Basti, who went head-to-head with BJP's Karnail Singh and Satish Luthra from the Congress party.

LIVE Updates:

Counting of votes to begin shortly.

The counting of votes for the Shakur Basti constituency seat begins.

As per initial trends, BJP is leading on 14, AAP is ahead on 13 and Congress has opened its account with one constituency seat.

As per the early trends, AAP Satyendar Jain is trailing behind BJP's Karnail Singh.

Key Candidates

Karnail Singh will contest from Shakur Basti on the BJP ticket. AAP gave ticket to Satyendar Jain for the Shakur Basti constituency. Satish Luthra will contest polls from Shakur Basti seat on a Congress ticket.

What happened in 2015 and 2020 elections?

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP candidate Satyendar Jain won the seat. He was polled 51,530 votes with a vote share of 48.67 per cent. BJP candidate SC Vats got 48,397 (38.04 per cent) and was the runner-up. Jain defeated Vats by a margin of 3,133 votes.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP candidate Satyendar Jain won the seat with a margin of 7,592 votes. He was polled 51,165 votes with a vote share of 51.6 per cent. Jain defeated BJP candidate Dr SC Vats, who got 43,573 votes (43.94 per cent).

Shakur Basti Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Satyendar Jain (AAP)

2015- Satyendar Jain (AAP)

2013- Satyendar Jain (AAP)

2008- Shyam Lal Garg (BJP)

2003- SC Vats (Congress)

1998- SC Vats (Congress)

1993- Gauri Shankar Bhardwaj (BJP)

1983- SC Vats (Congress)

1977- Ram Gopal Sisodia (Janata Party)