Shahdara Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Shahdara Assembly Election 2025: The Shahdara Assembly constituency is one of the 70 constituencies in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 62 of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Shahdara is part of the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. AAP candidate Ram Niwas Goel has won the Shahdara seat in the 2020 and 2015 elections.

Shahdara Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,89,407 voters in the Shahdara constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 99,540 were male and 89,862 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 853 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Shahdara in 2020 was 75 (61 men and 14 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Shahdara constituency was 1,69,959. Out of this, 90,585 voters were male, 79,368 were female and six belonged to third gender. There were 510 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Shahdara in 2015 was 63 (37 men and 26 women).

Shahdara Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Shahdara constituency in Delhi will go to the polls on February 5.

Shahdara Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The result for Shahdara will be declared on February 8 (Saturday), along with the other 69 constituencies in Delhi.

Shahdara Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

The ruling AAP has fielded Jitender Singh Shunty from the Shahdara Assembly seat. BJP has given a ticket to Sanjay Goyal and Jagat Singh is a Congress from this seat.

Shahdara Assembly Past Winners

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Ram Niwas Goel won the seat with a margin of 5,294 votes (4.23%). He was polled 62,103 votes with a vote share of 49.53%. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sanjay Goyal, who got 56,809 votes (45.31%). Congress candidate Narendra Nath stood third with 4,474 votes (3.57%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,25,383 (66.2%).

In the 2015, Delhi Assembly Elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Ram Niwas Goel won the seat. He was polled 58,523 votes with a vote share of 49.49%. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jitender Singh Shunty got 46,792 votes (39.57%) and was the runner-up. Goel defeated Bedi by a margin of 11,731 votes (9.95%). The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,18,256 (69.58%). Congress candidate Narendra Nath came in third with 9,423 votes (7.97%) and Independent candidate Behen Preeti stood fourth with just 1,289 votes (1.09%).

Shahdara Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1993: Ram Niwas Goel (Bharatiya Janata Party)

1998: Narender Nath (Congress)

2003: Narender Nath (Congress)

2008: Narender Nath (Congress)

2013: Jitender Singh Shunty (Shiromani Akali Dal)

2015: Ram Niwas Goel (Aam Aadmi Party)

2020: Ram Niwas Goel (Aam Aadmi Party)

Shahdara Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Shahdara Assembly constituency was 1,25,383 or 66.2 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the assembly elections was 1,18,256 or 69.58 per cent.