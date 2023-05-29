Delhi Shahabad murder: Girl was stabbed 20 times, had fractured skull, reveals post-mortem report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Police arrests Sahil, accused in allegedly stabbing a minor girl in the Shahabad Dairy area of northwest Delhi, in Bulandshahr.

Delhi girl murder: Sakshi, 16-year-old minor girl, who was killed by her boyfriend in Delhi's Shahbad area on Sunday, was stabbed 16 times by accused Sahil, had fractured skull, reveals her preliminary post-mortem report.

Cops have said that girl's head was attacked with a blunt object due to which her skull was ruptured.

The entire incident was caught on the CCTV in which accused Sahil was seen brutally stabbing the girl and attacking her with big stones multiple times.

The 20-year-old Sahil, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Monday.

Sahil and Sakshi were in relationship

He and the victim, Sakshi, were in a "relationship" but had a quarrel on Saturday. The victim had gone shopping on Sunday evening for the birthday party of her friend's child when she was accosted by the accused in the densely populated neighbourhood, they said.

A nearly 90-second video of the incident that was shared online showed the accused pinning the victim to a wall with one hand and stabbing her repeatedly. He did not stop even when the girl slumped to the ground, jabbing the knife into her over 16 times, kicking her and then slamming a cement slab on her repeatedly.

People watched, nobody took any action

In a shocking display of public apathy, people can be seen passing by, with some bystanders staring in alarm, but not doing anything to stop the brutal attack.

The accused is seen walking away from the victim in a casual manner only to turn back and again hit her with the slab before leaving the site.

"I have never seen such a frightening case. What was the fault of the 16-year-old girl that she was brutally killed on the road? Several people saw this but did not pay heed. No one is afraid of the police and the law in Delhi," Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders attacked Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, saying it was his responsibility to maintain law and order in the city, while the Delhi BJP claimed it was a case of "love jihad", and slammed the AAP for "trying to portray" it as an "ordinary" murder and a law and order issue.

Calling the incident "extremely disturbing and appalling", the National Commission for Women said its Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Commissioner of Police to conduct a fair and time-bound investigation in the matter. The Commission has formed a three-member team headed by member Delina Khongdup to look into the matter."

Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said the accused Sahil worked as a fridge and AC mechanic. He lived in a rented accommodation with his parents and three siblings in Shahbad Dairy area.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Shahbad Dairy police station on the complaint by the victim's father, the police added.

The police suspect that "strained relationship" of the accused with Sakshi could be a possible reason behind the crime.

A police officer said that the girl's skull was ruptured, citing preliminary findings of the post-mortem. Sakshi, whose father is a labourer, passed Class 10 this year.

(With inputs from PTI)

