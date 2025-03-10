Sex racket operating under spa centre busted in Delhi’s Anand Vihar area, police arrest 14 Eight women and six men, including the spa manager Piyush (24), along with five customers were arrested on March 8 during a raid at the premises, an official said.

The Delhi Police on Monday busted a sex racket which was operating under a spa and massage centre in the national capital’s Anand Vihar area. 14 people linked to the spa centre were arrested in the crackdown, an official said.

Eight women and six men, including the spa manager Piyush (24), along with five customers were arrested on March 8 during a raid at the premises, he said. "A decoy customer was sent inside the spa to confirm the illicit activities. Upon entering, the decoy was offered a massage for Rs 2,000," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

During negotiations, Piyush allegedly offered several women for sexual services at an additional charge of Rs 2,000, the officer said. This confirmation prompted the decoy to give the pre-arranged signal, leading a police team to enter and raid the premises, he added.

Case registered under Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act

The apprehended persons, along with the recovered items, were handed over to Anand Vihar police station for further investigation. A case under various sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act was registered, Gautam said.

He further said that the spa was operating under a license issued in the name of a man named Imran, who was not present during the raid.

"Legal action is underway to seal the premises, and a request has been made to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) for the cancellation of the spa's license," the DCP said, adding that the investigation is ongoing to identify others involved in the racket.

(With PTI inputs)