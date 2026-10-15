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Several Delhi schools receive bomb threat, searches underway

Written By: Ashish Verma
Published: ,Updated:

According to officials, Delhi Police has carried out thorough searches of the schools premises and nothing suspicious has been found so far.

Delhi Police and the bomb disposal squad are carrying out searches after several schools in the city received bomb threats.
Delhi Police and the bomb disposal squad are carrying out searches after several schools in the city received bomb threats. Image Source : ANI
New Delhi:

Several schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Thursday morning, prompting police teams to rush to the premises, officials said.
Security personnel are conducting thorough searches of the school premises. No suspicious objects have been found so far, officials added.

Further investigation into the threats is underway.

The development comes just two days after a similar threat was received at schools in northwest Delhi's Rohini.

On October 12, two schools in Rohini area received bomb threats, prompting authorities to launch search operations.
The Delhi Fire Service confirmed that it had received calls regarding bomb threats at Venkateshwar Global School and Mount Abu Public School.

Nothing suspicious was found in the searches there as well.

With inputs from PTI

 

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