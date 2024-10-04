SC to LG Office on MCD standing committee elections: 'What was the hurry? What will become of democracy?'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Supreme Court.

In a significant development concerning the elections for the sixth member of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee, the Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Lieutenant Governor's (LG) office, demanding a response within two weeks. The notice follows a petition questioning the LG's involvement in the election process.

The Apex Court raised concerns about the urgency shown by the LG's office in conducting the elections for the Standing Committee members in the absence of the MCD Mayor. The court posed a critical question: What was the hurry? If the LG continues to interfere in such matters, what will become of democracy in the region?

Mayor Shaili Oberoi has raised concerns over the LG's interference, labelling it unconstitutional and a violation of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act. The Supreme Court expressed its objection to the LG's involvement, suggesting that political manoeuvring is at play.

The court highlighted that the role of the mayor is crucial in the election of Standing Committee members. It questioned the legitimacy of the LG's authority in this context, stating that if the LG attempts to obstruct the election of the MCD Standing Committee Chairperson, the court will treat such actions with utmost seriousness.

According to the court, the powers conferred upon the LG under Section 487 of the DMC Act are executive. The LG cannot intervene in the proceedings of the assembly using this power.

This case underscores the ongoing tension between elected officials and the office of the LG, raising significant questions about governance and accountability within the MCD.