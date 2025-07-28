SC to hear today Delhi govt's plea seeking review of age-based ban on vehicles Delhi's Rekha Gupta-led administration became vocal against the issue after it noticed that the enforcement actions, which began on July 1 at petrol pumps, were disproportionately affecting the middle and lower-income groups.

New Delhi:

The people in Delhi-NCR are keen over the Supreme Court hearing on the fate of old vehicles, which are currently facing restrictions. The key hearing came after the Delhi government reached the top court, seeking a review of the 2018 order that imposed bans on diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years respectively.

The UT government submitted before the court that vehicles that pass fitness tests and do not cause pollution should be given a nod in Delhi.

"A polluting vehicle should be phased out even if it is five years old. However, if a vehicle does not cause any pollution and passes the fitness test, then there should be no condition on it," Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said.

Delhi Government Seeks Reconsideration of 2018 Order

The Delhi government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court requesting a review of the 2018 order that bans diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi-NCR. The government argues that the age of a vehicle should not be the sole criterion for restriction. Instead, fitness and pollution levels should be considered. Apart from the Delhi government, two other individuals have also challenged the ban on older vehicles, suggesting that the current restrictions are too rigid and lack a scientific basis.

Move affecting middle class

Delhi's Rekha Gupta-led administration became vocal against the issue after it noticed that the enforcement actions, which began on July 1 at petrol pumps, were disproportionately affecting the middle and lower-income groups. During a three-day enforcement drive, the majority of the vehicles seized were two-wheelers, causing distress among everyday commuters.

Delhi Government Cites BS-VI Norms in Support

In its petition, the Delhi government pointed out that BS-VI compliant vehicles emit significantly less pollution compared to older BS-IV models, asserting that banning vehicles solely based on age is not justified. The petition urges the Supreme Court to direct the central government or the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to conduct a detailed scientific study on the environmental impact of vehicles older than 15 years (petrol) and 10 years (diesel) in NCR.