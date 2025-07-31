SBK Singh gets additional charge as Delhi Police Commissioner: Who is he? All you need to know Senior IPS officer SBK Singh has been given the additional charge of Delhi Police Commissioner. He is an IPS officer of the 1988 batch.

New Delhi:

Senior IPS officer SBK Singh has been given the additional charge of Delhi Police Commissioner. As per an official notification, Singh will assume this role starting August 1 and will continue until further orders. A 1988-batch officer of the AGMUT cadre, Singh is currently posted as the Director General of Home Guards. "With the approval of the Competent Authority, Sh. SBK Singh, IPS (AGMUT:1988) presently posted as Director General of Home Guards, Delhi, is hereby assigned the additional charge of the post of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi w.e.f. 01.08.2025 and until further orders," read the order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday.

Who is SBK Singh?

Singh, known for his vast experience in policing and internal security, is set to handle key law and order duties in the capital during this transitional phase. As per his profile on X social media platform, SBK Singh earlier served as:

Director General of Police (DGP) Mizoram

DGP Arunachal Pradesh

Spl CP Tech & PI Spl CP L&O

Special Commissioner of Police (Security)

Special Commissioner of Police, Intelligence

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime)

Additional Commissioner of Police (Addl CP) in the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora retires

Singh's appointment comes as incumbent Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora retired from his post on Thursday. Arora's two-year tenure will be remembered for key breakthroughs against organised crime, record drug seizures and a distinct low-profile leadership style. A 1988-batch IPS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, Arora took over as Delhi commissioner on August 1, 2022, succeeding Rakesh Asthana. During his time, the capital witnessed gang wars, extortion threats, cyber frauds, bomb scare incidents, two blasts in Rohini, political leaders arrest, and the Shraddha Walkar murder case.