AAP's ex-ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj, Satyendar Jain booked by Delhi's ACB in hospital corruption case The case was registered days after the Union home ministry granted approval for conducting an investigation by the ACB under the Prevention of Corruption Act against former Delhi health ministers Bharadwaj and Jain.

New Delhi:

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi government on Thursday lodged a formal case against former health ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Satyendar Jain, alleging large-scale corruption in health infrastructure projects approved during their tenure under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. According to an official statement, a total of 24 hospital-related projects -- comprising 11 greenfield and 13 brownfield developments -- were sanctioned in 2018–19 with an estimated outlay of Rs 5,590 crore. However, these projects have been plagued by massive delays and steep cost escalations which raised serious concerns about potential financial misappropriation.

As per investigators, there have been glaring irregularities, unexplained holdups, and mismanagement in the execution of hospital buildings, polyclinics, and ICU infrastructure across Delhi. Authorities pointed out that not a single project was completed within its designated timeline and several showed cost overruns running into hundreds of crores. These deviations point towards suspected embezzlement of public funds on a significant scale, they added. Notably, the ACB initiated the case after securing mandatory approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act from the competent authority.

Charges against Bharadwaj and Jain

The complaint in the matter was filed by BJP leader Vijender Gupta last year. According to officials, 24 hospital projects - 11 greenfield and 13 brownfield - were sanctioned at a cost of Rs 5,590 crore in 2018–19. However, these projects remained largely incomplete, with substantial and unexplained cost escalations, the release said. Similarly, the Rs 1,125 crore ICU Hospital Project, covering 7 pre-engineered facilities with a total of 6,800 beds, remains only 50% complete after nearly three years and expenditure of Rs 800 crores, despite an initial six-month completion timeline, it added. Verification of the complaint revealed unauthorised additional construction at government hospitals in Jwalapuri (by M/s Parnika Commercial & Estate Pvt Ltd) and Madipur (by M/s Ramacivil India Construction Pvt Ltd), carried out without approval from the competent authorities. Notably, the Madipur hospital project was to be completed by November 2022, but remains abandoned and far from completion.

More about the case

Additionally, the Polyclinic Project also indicated misuse of funds - only 52 out of 94 planned clinics were constructed, while the cost rose from Rs 168 crores to Rs 220 crores. Many of these polyclinics remain non-functional. Despite a public announcement in 2016–17, the Health Information Management System (HIMS) - a crucial tool for ensuring financial transparency in the health department - remains unimplemented. A free, cost-effective solution from NIC (e-Hospital) was deliberately rejected without justification, as per the release.

Serious violations of rules, tender conditions, and financial protocols were uncovered during scrutiny, revealing deliberate delays, inflated project costs, rejection of viable alternatives, and the creation of idle assets - collectively leading to massive losses to the public exchequer. Based on the findings, a proposal seeking prior approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act was submitted against the former Health Ministers. Accordingly, FIR No. 37/2025 dated 26.06.2025 under Section 13(1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, read with Sections 409, 420, and 120-B of the IPC, has been registered at Police Station Anti-Corruption Branch, GNCTD against Sh. Saurabh Bhardwaj, Sh. Satyendra Jain, unknown government officials, and private contractors.

ALSO READ: Delhi's ACB to probe ex-ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj, Satyendar Jain in multi-crore hospital scam