Saurabh Bharadwaj replaces Gopal Rai as AAP's Delhi chief, Manish Sisodia becomes Punjab's incharge

Days after defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections 2025, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has restructure the key positions in the party. As per the latest announcement, former Delhi minister and MLA, Saurabh Bharadwaj has been appointed as the Delhi state convenor, replacing Gopal Rai. Alongside, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is named the AAP's Punjab in-charge. The decisions are announced today following a high-level meeting.

New AAP appointments | List

Gujarat- Incharge- Gopal Rai, Co-Incharge- Durgesh Pathak, Goa- Incharge- Pankaj Gupta Punjab- Incharge- Manish Sisodia, Co-Incharge- Satendra Jain Chhattisgarh- Incharge- Sandeep Pathak.

Meanwhile, state presidents have been approved in two states.

Delhi State President- Saurabh Bhardwaj Jammu Kashmir, State President- Maharaj Malik.

The decisions were taken at the PAC meeting of the party on Friday. AAP posted a video on X and shared the announcements.

Saurabh Bhardwaj's statement after being appointed as Delhi AAP Chief

After being appointed Delhi AAP president, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "We will raise our voice for the rights of those who voted for us and also for those who voted for BJP for Rs 2500 per month and gas cylinder. We will strengthen the organisation in Delhi...BJP government will have to make provision in the budget for the promises made to the people of Delhi..."

Former Delhi CM congratualated Bhardwaj

Delhi LoP and AAP MLA Atishi congratulated Saurabh Bhardwaj on his appointment as state convenor for Delhi. In a social media post on X, she wrote, “Many congratulations to @Saurabh_MLAgk ji on becoming the state president of Delhi.”

AAP MP Sandeep Pathak said, "Today, various decisions were taken in the party's Political Affairs Committee meeting...Gopal Rai has been made in charge of Gujarat. Pankaj Gupta has been made in charge of Goa...Manish Sisodia has been made in charge of Punjab and I have been made in charge of Chhattisgarh. Saurabh Bharadwaj has been appointed as the chief of the party's Delhi unit and Mehraj Malik has been appointed as the chief of the party's J&K unit."