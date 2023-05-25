Thursday, May 25, 2023
     
Jailed AAP leader Satyendra Jain admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital

Reported By : Bhaskar Mishra Edited By : Nivedita Dash | New Delhi
Updated on: May 25, 2023 10:33 IST
AAP leader Satyendra Jain
Image Source : PTI AAP leader Satyendra Jain

Jailed AAP leader Satyendra Jain on Thursday was admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital after he collapsed in the bathroom of Tihar jail where he is lodged over a corruption case. 

This is the second time in a week when he fell in the bathroom and suffered a spinal injury and admitted to hospital.

"Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. He collapsed due to dizziness in bathroom of Tihar Jail. Even before this, Satyendar Jain had fallen in the bathroom and had a serious spinal injury," the Aam Aadmi Party said. On Monday, Jain was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital as he was feeling unwell.

Jailed former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was Monday examined at the Safdarjung Hospital here for a spine problem, according to officials, as pictures of a "frail and weak" looking AAP leader prompted a sharp reaction from the party which accused the BJP of "wanting to kill" him.

Jain, who has been lodged at Tihar Jail since his arrest in connection with a money laundering case last year, was taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital on Saturday, but he wanted a second opinion and was hence taken to the Safdarjung Hospital, a senior jail official said.

