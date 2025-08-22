Satish Golcha takes charge as new Police Commissioner of Delhi, succeeding SBK Singh Delhi: Golcha, a 1992-batch IPS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories cadre, will serve as Police Commissioner till April 2027. Known for his uncompromising style of policing, he earlier played a critical role as Special Commissioner (Law and Order).

New Delhi:

Senior IPS officer Satish Golcha officially took charge on Friday (August 22) as the 26th Commissioner of Delhi Police, succeeding SBK Singh, who served one of the shortest tenures in the position- just 21 days. The appointment order was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday, and Golcha assumed office at the Delhi Police Headquarters. Officials clarified that his appointment was part of routine administrative decisions and not linked to the recent incident of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s attack during a public hearing at her Civil Lines office.

Tenure and professional background

Golcha, a 1992-batch IPS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, will serve as Police Commissioner till April 2027. Known for his uncompromising style of policing, he earlier played a critical role as Special Commissioner (Law and Order) during the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

In his career, Golcha has held several key posts, including Director General (Prisons), Delhi, where he initially took charge during a period of rising gang-related violence inside jails. He also served as DGP of Arunachal Pradesh between February 2022 and June 2023.

Delhi Police Commissioner meets CM Rekha Gupta

First address and priorities

Soon after assuming charge, Golcha held a meeting with senior Delhi Police officials to review the law-and-order situation in the capital. Directing the force to remain vigilant and proactive, he emphasised crime prevention, technology-driven policing, inter-unit coordination, and community outreach as his core priorities.

Transition after historic short tenure of predecessor

His predecessor, SBK Singh, a 1988-batch officer, is believed to have had the shortest stint as Delhi Police Commissioner, taking charge on August 1, 2025, after the retirement of former chief Sanjay Arora. Singh was simultaneously serving as the Director General of Home Guards, and his brief tenure ended with Golcha’s formal appointment.