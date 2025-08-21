Satish Golcha becomes Delhi Police Commissioner, replaces SBK Singh after 21 days: Who is he? The 1992-batch IPS officer has replaced SBK Singh who took up additional charge as Commissioner on July 31 after his predecessor Sanjay Arora's retirement. Golcha is currently the Director General of Tihar Jail.

New Delhi:

Senior IPS officer Satish Golcha has been appointed as the new Delhi Police Commissioner. He will be replacing the incumbent SBK Singh, who was given the additional charge as Delhi police chief on July 31. Tihar Jail Director Golcha's appointment comes after SBK Singh’s unusually short tenure of just 21 days as the city’s Police Commissioner. "With the approval of the Competent Authority, Sh. Satish Golcha, IPS (AGMUT: 1992), presently posted as Director General (Prisons), Delhi, is hereby appointed to the post of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders," read the order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday.

Who is Satish Golcha?

Satish Golcha is a 1992-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre. Known for his unwavering commitment and tough approach, Golcha brings with him vast administrative and policing experience especially in Delhi's law and order management. Last year after the retirement of IPS officer Sanjay Beniwal, Golcha was appointed as Director General (Prisons).

Before this, he served as the Director General of Police in Arunachal Pradesh. Over the years, he has held several key positions in the Delhi Police, including DCP, Joint Commissioner, and Special Commissioner. As Special CP (Intelligence), Golcha was also responsible for handling law and order during the northeast Delhi riots, a crucial test of his leadership.

Golcha's appointment comes a day after attack on Delhi CM

It is to be noted here that Golcha's appointment comes a day after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked by a man during her 'Jan Sunwai' programme at Camp Office in north Delhi's Civil Lines. Earlier on Thursday, the Union government accorded 'Z' category VIP security cover to the Delhi Chief Minister. Gupta, her official residence and the Camp Office on Raj Niwas Marg in the Civil Lines area of the national capital will also be secured by the VIP Security Group (VSG) of the paramilitary force that also provides protection to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Gandhi family of the Congress party.

