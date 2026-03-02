'Sashakt Nari, Samriddh Delhi': President Murmu launches four Delhi government schemes to empower women

New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu launched four major women-centric welfare schemes of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government on Monday. The schemes were launched at the "Sashakt Nari, Samriddh Delhi" programme, during which the president stated that these four initiatives would help empower women in the national capital and ensure their independence and safety.

"To inaugurate these programmes, the Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta ji, has called me here. Her life has been connected with Delhi from the very beginning. From a young age, she pursued her education here, and today she is serving as the Chief Minister of Delhi. It has been one year since she took office, and I believe that during her years of study and public life, she closely observed and understood the circumstances of women," she said, while praising Gupta.

What are the four schemes launched by President Murmu?

1. Saheli Smart Pink Card

To enhance safe and accessible mobility for women, the Saheli Pink National Common Mobility Card was launched. In alignment with the “One Nation, One Card” vision, the card will enable women to travel free of cost on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, ensuring greater convenience, dignity, and security in public transport.

2. Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for LPG & PNG Consumers

Under this scheme, financial assistance will be directly transferred to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts on the occasions of Holi and Diwali. Under this initiative, Rs 130 crore has been directly transferred to women’s bank accounts.

3. Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana

* Phased financial assistance from birth until graduation.

* A government deposit of Rs 61,000, which will increase to approximately Rs 1.25 lakh (with interest) upon completion of graduation.

* Fully digital, faceless, and end-to-end online process.

* Budget allocation of Rs 128 crore.

* Girls without parents and those residing in child care institutions are also covered under the scheme.

4. Meri Poonji, Mera Adhikar

* Disbursement of pending funds under the Ladli Scheme.

* Identification of approximately 1.75 lakh beneficiaries.

* In the first phase, Rs 90 crore DBT to 30,000 girls.

* In the second phase, Rs 100 crore DBT to 40,000 girls.

* Pending amounts transferred directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

What CM Gupta said at the event?

During the event, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the launch of the schemes is an integrated framework towards women's safety and independence. She said women's empowerment is not just a policy but a national resolution now.

"Our women-centric government, through these four schemes, provides safety starting from the birth of a girl child, investment in their education, transportation independence and relief in the kitchen," Gupta said. "In the previous government scheme for free travel for women in buses, there were many leakages, scope of corruption. Our Saheli Pink Smart Card is not just a travel card but a 'dignity card' for women of Delhi."