PM Modi knows he's losing elections: AAP after Sanjay Singh's arrest

Sanjay Singh arrested: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday lashed out at the Centre after party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to Delhi's liquor policy scam.

The probing agency searched Sanjay Singh's residence today for over 10 hours over alleged connection with excise policy scam and arrested the AAP MP in the evening.

Addressing a presser on the arrest of Sanjay Singh, AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Today, Sanjay Singh has been arrested without any evidence or concrete reason. It proves that the PM knows that he is losing the elections. There is desperation and fear of loss out of which the Central Government is making central agencies do such things..."

Saurabh Bharadwaj continued to target the Centre and said, "...There are elections in 5 states... BJP knows that they are going to lose in most of these states..."

The AAP leader further alleged, "...those channels who used to help the BJP are also not able to do so... gas cylinder prices are also rising... journalists are being raided, questioned and labelled as anti-national... PM Modi is going to lose elections."

"It was a pre-planned script, that they (ED officials) would go to his residence and sit there for 8 hours and then arrest him. It shows the BJP's desperation. PM also knows that whether it is the upcoming elections of 4 states or the elections of 2024, the people have decided to overthrow the BJP government...," Delhi minister Atishi said.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, "The arrest of Sanjay Singh is completely illegal. This shows Modi Ji's desperation. They will arrest many more opposition leaders..."

