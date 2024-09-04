Wednesday, September 04, 2024
     
Former Atlas Cycles president Salil Kapoor shoots self in Delhi, leaves suicide note

Delhi news: According to police reports, Salil Kapoor's manager and his family were staying with him in the three-storey building. He was immediately rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2024 7:24 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Former Atlas Cycles president Salil Kapoor shoots self in Delhi.

Delhi news: Former President of Atlas Cycles, Salil Kapoor, allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday (September 3) by shooting himself at his house in Delhi's APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, officials said. After receiving the information about Kapoor's death, a police team reached his residence and found a suicide note from the spot.

According to a police officer, 70-year-old Kapoor shot himself on the head with a licensed revolver. In the suicide note recovered from the spot, Kapoor purportedly mentioned a financial burden on him, the police officer said.

His wife and three children were staying separately, the officer added.

Salil Kapoor leaves suicide note

Five persons have been named in the suicide note recovered from Kapoor's house, who have been accused of physically and mentally torturing the businessman. The police said that the case is being investigated from all possible angles.

In 2015, Kapoor was arrested from Uttarakhand by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police in two cases related to cheating amounting to Rs 9 crore. The first case involved a person named Satinder Nath Maira, who alleged that he had given Rs 13 crore to Kapoor's family friend Prashant Kapoor for investment.

When asked to return the amount, Kapoor issued seven post-dated cheques, all of which bounced. During the investigation, Kapoor was declared an absconder by the Saket court in Delhi. The second case against the former Atlas Cycles head was initiated after a woman named Sunita Bansal filed a complaint alleging that Kapoor cheated her of Rs 4 crore.

