Ruckus in Central Delhi ahead of CJP march, NSUI, Youth Congress members detained at Parliament Street

The Delhi Police detained Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib, NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar and several other Congress and student organisation workers outside Parliament Street police station at around 4:30 am on Friday ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Connaught Place.

The detained workers had been staging a night-long protest outside the police station, demanding the registration of an FIR against police personnel over the alleged assault of two women NSUI workers, Athira and Ritu, inside a police bus two days ago.

Congress MP Jebi Mather and CPI leader Annie Raja also reached Parliament Street police station following the detentions.

The police action has triggered anger among Congress leaders and student organisation members, with the detentions taking place hours before CJP’s planned march carrying the national flag at Central Park.

Security beefed up in Central Delhi

Security arrangements have been significantly strengthened in and around Connaught Place by the Delhi Police ahead of the proposed march. Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), while Central Park has been closed for Friday and Saturday.

According to the information provided, around 6,000 police personnel and 200 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed as part of the security arrangements.

Barricades have been installed at all entrances to Central Park, and additional security personnel, including CRPF personnel, have been stationed at metro station gates. Traffic diversions have also been introduced on some roads leading to Connaught Place.

The restrictions come amid concerns over potential gatherings and disruption to commercial activity in the busy market district during the festive season.

Delhi Police has urged people to stay away from the proposed CJP march, citing prohibitory orders in Connaught Place and adjoining areas. However, an officer indicated that a limited group of people could be permitted to wave the national flag and sing the national anthem at a suitable location.

Police have also said that Connaught Place is not a designated site for protests.

CJP calls for ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday urged people to participate in the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Central Park, calling on them to carry the national flag.

The proposed demonstration comes amid a confrontation between the organisation and Delhi Police over protests targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The march was announced after CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to judicial custody following their entry into Jantar Mantar on October 13. The two leaders had allegedly raised slogans demanding Kumar’s resignation. They were sent to five days of judicial custody on Wednesday, according to the information provided.

The arrests followed a decision by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to withdraw Jantar Mantar’s status as a designated protest site. CJP subsequently challenged the move by returning to the venue with the national flag.

Meanwhile, Dipke alleged on social media platform X that he was being followed and kept under surveillance by plainclothes police personnel.

In his post, he claimed that the place where he was staying had been surrounded by undercover personnel and alleged that a white Scorpio vehicle had been following him.

The allegations came a day before the planned march, as police prepared to deploy personnel at strategic locations, erect barricades and regulate the movement of protesters and commuters.

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