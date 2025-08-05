RSS to host '100 Years of Sangh Yatra' in Delhi; Mohan Bhagwat to attend three-day event RSS is set to mark its 100th anniversary with a three-day national dialogue in Delhi, highlighting its century-long journey, vision, and societal contributions.

New Delhi:

As the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) approaches its centenary on Vijayadashami, a three-day national dialogue titled ‘100 Years of Sangh Yatra – New Horizons’ will be organised in Delhi from August 26 to 28. The event aims to reflect on the RSS’s journey over the past century and its vision for the future.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat will be present throughout the event, which will begin daily at 5:30 PM. The announcement was made by Sunil Ambekar, the Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh (All India Head of Publicity) of the RSS.

This landmark event will serve as a platform to present the objectives, ideology, and societal contributions of the Sangh since its inception. It follows a similar dialogue held in 2018 at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.

Along with the national capital, the dialogue series will also be held in four major cities across India. After Delhi, the program will be organized in Bengaluru in November and Kolkata and Mumbai in February. These events will delve into the key milestones and expansion of the RSS over 100 years, highlighting its growing role in Indian society.

As part of the centenary celebrations, the RSS also plans to hold over 1,000 seminars and discussions across various districts of India. The organisation is actively reaching out to foreign embassies based in India and plans to invite representatives from select embassies to participate in the Delhi dialogue.

Notably, the Muslim community has also been invited to the Delhi event, signaling the Sangh's effort to include diverse voices in the centenary discussions.

With this initiative, the RSS aims to foster greater public understanding of its century-long work and vision, setting the stage for the next chapter in its history.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is a Hindu nationalist, volunteer-based organiSation in India, founded on 27 September 1925 in Nagpur by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar to promote Hindu values, unity, and cultural identity during the British colonial era. Starting as a small group focused on discipline, physical training, and cultural education, it has grown into the world’s largest voluntary organisation.

RSS conducts daily gatherings called "shakhas" where members participate in physical exercises, discussions, and social service. It serves as the ideological backbone of the Sangh Parivar, which includes organisations like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The RSS describes itself as a cultural body dedicated to national unity, character-building, and social harmony. It actively contributes to disaster relief, rural development, education, and healthcare through its affiliates. As it approaches its 100th anniversary in 2025, the RSS continues to expand its presence both in India and globally.