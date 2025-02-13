RSS's new 'Keshav Kunj' office in Delhi to be inaugurated on Shivaji Jayanti

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RSS's new 'Keshav Kunj' office in Delhi

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to to inaugurate its Keshav Kunj office in New Delhi in February of 2025 on Shivaji Jayanti and are set to receive a donation of 150 crores from RSS well-wishers. The much awaited Keshav Kunj complex will be managed by the RSS Chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat, and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will also lead the celebrations of the inauguration.

A historic expansion of RSS headquarters

The headquarters of Delhi near Jhandewalan, one of the central districts that houses the Infotech center, has been functioning since 1939 with construction marks in 1980 and 1982 and has been modernised to meet the organisation's requirements setting the tone for a building that would house departments of various projects along with information management. The new office building was envisioned in 2016. In August of 2016, Bhagwat laid the foundation stone of the new building dubbed Keshav Kunj, signifying an elevation from the Keshav school of thought surrounding information utilisation.

Architectural highlights of the new Keshav Kunj

Built across 4 acres, the new office spans 5 lakh sq. ft. with three high-rise towers named Sadhana, Prerna, and Archana.

Architect Anup Dubey from Gujarat was chosen to design the state-of-the-art structure.

The building reflects a blend of Gujarat, Rajasthani, and traditional Indian architectural styles, maintaining RSS’s ethos of simplicity and cultural heritage.

Security and future scalability were key considerations in the construction.

The office houses 300 rooms and three large auditoriums:

Ashok Singhal Auditorium (463 seats)

A second hall accommodating 650 people

A third hall for 250 attendees

Parking space for 270 vehicles has been provided.

The facility also includes a modern press conference room with LED screens for media interactions.

Sustainability and eco-friendly measures

RSS has emphasised eco-conscious construction in the new headquarters:

Use of granite window and door frames instead of wood to reduce deforestation.

A dedicated Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) ensures waste is treated internally, preventing external discharge.

140 KW solar panels have been installed to promote renewable energy use.

Library with 8,000 books and digital archives

A well-equipped library on the 8th floor houses 8,000 books, covering a diverse range of subjects, including:

The Indian Constitution

Hindutva, Buddhism, Jainism, and Islam

Global religious and philosophical texts in multiple language

Facilities for RSS volunteers and staff

The three towers serve distinct purposes:

Sadhana Towe r: Houses RSS publications such as Bharat Prakashan, Suruchi Prakashan, Panchjanya, and Organiser.

r: Houses RSS publications such as Bharat Prakashan, Suruchi Prakashan, Panchjanya, and Organiser. Prerna Tower : Dedicated to RSS leadership, including accommodations for the RSS Chief, General Secretary, and top functionaries. Smaller rooms and halls have been designated for meetings and discussions.

: Dedicated to RSS leadership, including accommodations for the RSS Chief, General Secretary, and top functionaries. Smaller rooms and halls have been designated for meetings and discussions. Archana Tower: Includes residential quarters for employees, traveling functionaries, and volunteers.

A large dining hall has been built to accommodate 80 people at a time. To ensure medical support, a dispensary and a small 5-bed hospital have been set up on the ground floor, accessible to both RSS members and the general public.

A new chapter for RSS in Delhi

The modernised Keshav Kunj office marks a significant milestone for the RSS, aligning its infrastructure with its expanding activities while staying true to its cultural values. The inauguration on Shivaji Jayanti holds symbolic importance, celebrating a leader revered for his commitment to Hindu values and nationalism.

With a blend of tradition, modern facilities, and sustainability, the new Keshav Kunj is set to become a central hub for RSS operations in Delhi and beyond.

