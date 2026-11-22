Delhi Police have recovered a bag containing gold jewellery worth around Rs 55 lakh, six days after it went missing at the Kashmere Gate Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT). What was initially reported as a theft turned out to be a case of two passengers accidentally exchanging their bags near an X-ray screening machine.

The bag was recovered after an extensive investigation involving CCTV footage, bus route checks, ticket verification and financial transaction analysis. Police eventually traced the person who had taken it to Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand on November 18. He had reportedly realised the mistake himself and tried to alert the police, but by then he had already left Delhi.

How did the bag go missing at Kashmere Gate ISBT?

According to police, Amrit Raj Verma filed a complaint on November 12, saying his black bag had disappeared near the X-ray screening machine close to the entrance on the first floor of the ISBT.

The bag reportedly contained gold jewellery, clothes, an Aadhaar card, a mobile phone charger and around Rs 9,000 in cash. Verma estimated the jewellery alone to be worth approximately Rs 55 lakh.

An e-FIR was registered at Kashmere Gate police station on November 13, following which an investigation was launched.

CCTV footage and financial transactions help trace the bag

Investigators examined CCTV footage from across the ISBT complex to track the movement of the person who had taken the bag. They also checked different bus routes, verified tickets and analysed financial transactions to establish where the person had travelled.

During the investigation, the police traced a bus journey that had originated in Bengaluru. An examination of financial records revealed a transaction of Rs 174 linked to the Bengaluru bus depot, along with subsequent payments.

Using CCTV analysis, technical surveillance and sustained investigation, the team eventually traced the individual to Rudraprayag on November 18. He was identified as a local resident who worked in Bengaluru.

Man had tried to alert police after realising the mistake

A police officer said the person had realised that he had picked up the wrong bag after reaching his destination and had attempted to inform the police through a PCR call.

The officer said, "Teams found that the person had also realised his mistake after reaching his destination. He tried to inform the police through a PCR call. However, he had already left Delhi, so his call could not connect to the Delhi Police Control Room."

The man had kept the bag safely with him. When the investigating team contacted him, he returned it to the police.

All the jewellery, estimated to be worth around Rs 55 lakh, was recovered intact and handed back to its owner. The investigation established that the incident was not a theft, as initially suspected, but an accidental exchange of bags at the bus terminal.

(With inputs from PTI)

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