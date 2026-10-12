Routes to avoid in Delhi today as traffic curbs continue in view of INDIA bloc's march

Traffic curbs continue to remain imposed in Delhi on Monday in view of INDIA bloc's march to the Supreme Court, with Delhi Police advising people in the capital to avoid affected areas.

In an advisory as the capital braces for yet another protest for a third straight day, the Delhi Traffic Police said people must avoid non-essential travel through affected areas and assist the cops in ensuring that the traffic movement remains smooth.

It also advised the commuters, especially those going to ISBTs, railways stations and the airport, to plan their journeys in advance and allow additional travel time. Further, it said curbs and diversions will be regulated dynamically based on real-time ground situation.

"Avoid Non-Essential Travel: The general public is requested to avoid non-essential travel through the affected areas, wherever possible, to minimise inconvenience," the advisory read. "Follow Traffic Instructions: Motorists are advised to follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed at key junctions and adhere to traffic restrictions and diversion arrangements."

Here's the full list roads Delhi Traffic Police advised people to avoid on Monday:

Round About Panchkuian

Round About Mandi House

Dr. Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point)

Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point)

Minto Road / Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg

Guru Nanak Chowk

Chemsford Road - Outer Circle, Connaught Place T-Point

Bharion Road - MGM (Ring Road) T-Point

Lodhi Road Flyover

Round About Neela Gumbad

Sardar Patel Marg - Panchsheel Marg Crossing

Under Bhikaji Cama Place

Under Moti Bagh Flyover

Ring Road - San Martin Marg T-Point

Round About Ashoka Road - Jantar Mantar Road

Round About Rail Bhawan

Jai Singh Road - Sansad Marg Crossing

Outer Circle, Connaught Place - Barakhamba Road T-Point

Round About Patel Chowk

Jai Singh Road - Ashoka Road T-Point

Round About RML Hospital

Outer Circle, Connaught Place - Sansad Marg T-Point

INDIA bloc's march to Supreme Court

The INDIA bloc has announced a march to the Supreme Court on Monday, even after Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant declined to meet Rahul Gandhi over SIR drive and 'vote chori' allegations, underlining that these issues are being discussed in the apex court.

But Gandhi has reiterated that the opposition leaders would go ahead with the march and submit a memorandum to Kant. "Tomorrow, we will march to the Supreme Court as Indians, united beyond party, gender, caste, community and state. Youth, all opposition parties, civil society groups, all those who believe in democracy and stand by the Constitution of India, will walk with us," he said in a post on X on Sunday.

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