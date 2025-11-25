Roof of house collapses in Delhi's Shahdara, several people feared trapped A roof in a house in Delhi's Shahdara collapsed as several people were feared to be trapped. A team from the fire brigade reached the area for the rescue.

New Delhi:

In Delhi’s Shahdara area, the roof of a house collapsed. There is concern that some people may be trapped beneath the rubble. Fire-department rescue teams are on the scene for the rescue work.

Meanwhile, another building saw damage in Delhi as the fifth floor of a building in Jwala Nagar collapsed on Tuesday, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) informed. The incident left five people injured, who were taken to a hospital.

The DFS said that a call regarding the collapse was received at 9:50 AM and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. "Five injured persons have been taken to a hospital. The rescue operation is underway to check if any other person is trapped under the debris," the official said.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the roof collapse at an under-construction house in Rabupura, Greater Noida climbed to four on Thursday, according to police. The accident happened on Wednesday afternoon in Nagla Hukum Singh village, when labourers were removing shuttering from a lintel on the third floor of a building owned by Mahavir Singh. Suddenly, the roof gave way, burying several workers under the debris.

One worker died immediately at the site, while three others later succumbed to their injuries in hospital. The deceased have been identified as Zeeshan (22), Shakir (38), and Kamil (20), all from Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Nadeem (25) of Ghaziabad.

Two injured workers - Danish (21) and Fardeen (18), both from Gautam Buddh Nagar - have since been discharged. Police also noted that five labourers from Madhya Pradesh who were initially trapped managed to leave the scene without giving their names or addresses; their identities are still being verified.

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, who visited the site shortly after the incident, demanded “appropriate compensation” for the families of both the deceased and the injured. A case has been filed against the contractor at Rabupura police station, and further legal proceedings are underway.