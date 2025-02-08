Rohini Election Results 2025: Vijendar Gupta of BJP takes lead in early trends as voting underway

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Vijendar Gupta of BJP takes lead in early trends.

Rohini Election Results 2025: BJP's Vijendar Gupta took lead in early trends as voting underway in Rohini assembly constituency. The counting of votes for Rohini Assembly seats began at 8 AM on Saturday. Polling for the Rohini Assembly elections were held on February 5.

The Rohini is one of the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi and is part of the NORTH district and has constituency code 35013. Many key candidates from several political parties, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress, are contesting from this seat.

Rohini Assembly Constituency: Check key candidates

Vijender Gupta (BJP)

Sumesh Gupta (CONG)

Pardeep Mittal (AAP)

Harshad Chadha (BSP)

Abhishek (JMBP)

Amit Saini (JANSP)

Narender Singh Panwar (IND)

Rajbir (IND)

Rohini Election: Check Results in 2020

Vijender Gupta from BJP won this seat with 62174 votes in the 2020 Assembly elections. He secured victory with a margin of 12648 votes and received 53.67% of the total votes. Other candidates were from Bahujan Samaj Party, Bahujan Dravida Party, Independent, Aam Aadmi Party, Independent, Indian National Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party contested the election.