Rohini Delhi Assembly Election Results Live: BJP's Vijendar Gupta takes lead in early trends

Rohini Election Result 2025 Live: The counting of votes for the Rohini Assembly seat began at 8:00 am today.

The Rohini Assembly constituency is one of the 70 constituencies in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 13 of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Rohini comes under the North West Delhi district of Delhi State. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Rohini Assembly Election 2025 Candidates and Key Contest

In the Rohini Assembly seat, AAP has fielded Pradeep Mittal against BJP's Vijender Gupta and Congress' Sumesh Gupta. The seat has been held by Vijender Gupta for the last two terms. The seat has witnessed a triangular contest in these elections.

Rohini Assembly Past Winners

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Vijendar Gupta won the seat with a margin of 12648 votes (10:99%). He was polled 62174 votes with a vote share of 53:67%. He defeated AAP candidate Rajesh Bansiwala, who got 49526 votes (42:75%). Congress candidate Sumesh Gupta stood third with 1963 votes votes (1:69 %).

In the 2015, Delhi Assembly Elections, BJP Candidates Vijendar Gupta won the seat. He was polled 59866 votes with a vote share of 49:83%. AAP candidate CL Gupta got 54499 votes (45:36%) and was the runner-up.