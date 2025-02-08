RK Puram, Delhi Election Results 2025 Live: BJP's Anil Kumar Sharma leads in early trends

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RK Puram Election Result 2025 Live

RK Puram Assembly Election 2025 Result Live: The vote counting for the RK Puram Assembly began at 8 am. BJP's Anil Kumar Sharma has taken lead in early trends.

RK Puram Assembly Constituency: Candidates and Key contest

In the upcoming Assembly election, sitting AAP MLA Pramila Tokas is set to face stiff competition from her rivals, Anil Kumar Sharma of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Vishesh Tokas of Congress. The contest promises to be a triangular battle between these three candidates, as the constituency gears up for a closely contested race. With Pramila Tokas seeking re-election on an AAP ticket, the BJP and Congress are determined to challenge her dominance, making this one of the most anticipated electoral face-offs in the region.

RK Puram Assembly Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners

In 2020, AAP candidate Pramila Tokas won the seat. She got 47,208 votes with a vote share of 52.45%. Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Anil Kumar Sharma got 36,839 votes (40.93%) and was the runner-up.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP candidate Pramila Tokas won the seat with a margin of 19,068 votes. She had got a total of 54,645 votes with a vote share of 38.99%. She defeated BJP candidate Anil Kumar Sharma, who got 35,577 votes (36.96%). Congress candidate Lila Dhar Bhatt stood third with 4,042 votes (4.2%).