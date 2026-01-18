Republic Day 2026: Delhi Police implements extensive security measures The New Delhi District Police have issued a call for public vigilance, urging citizens to report any suspicious activity immediately to nearby police personnel or by dialing 112.

New Delhi:

As the nation prepares to celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, the New Delhi District Police have rolled out comprehensive security and logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth, secure, and grand celebration. With a special emphasis on both safety and guest convenience, the authorities are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to manage the event.

Enhanced security on Kartavya Path

To safeguard the Republic Day celebrations, which will take place at the iconic Kartavya Path, Delhi Police has established a multi-layered security system in collaboration with paramilitary forces. This includes reinforced barricades, heightened patrolling, and several advanced surveillance measures.

A significant upgrade to the security system is the deployment of a wide network of CCTV cameras, integrated with cutting-edge facial recognition technology (FRS) to monitor the crowd. In addition to this, anti-drone units have been stationed for aerial surveillance, while sniper teams have been strategically deployed on high-rise buildings around the venue to counter any potential threats from above.

This year, the designated enclosures for guests are named after prominent Indian rivers, adding a unique cultural touch to the event. To ensure a hassle-free experience for the dignitaries and other attendees, a number of important changes have been made to security protocols.

The New Delhi District Police has also intensified checks across hotels, guest houses, and residential areas, focusing on the verification of tenants and domestic helpers. This is part of a broader effort to ensure the safety of citizens and the smooth conduct of the event.

Detailed guest instructions and metro coordination

In an effort to streamline access and improve guest management, the Delhi Police urges all invited guests and ticket holders to carefully read the instructions provided on their invitation letters. The full details regarding access routes, parking arrangements, and enclosures are available on both the Ministry of Defence website (rashtraparv.mod.gov.in) and the Delhi Police website (delhipolice.gov.in).

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been actively involved in providing real-time information through announcements at metro stations, detailing entry-exit gates, routes, and prohibited items.

Guests attending the Brahmaputra, Chambal, Ganga, and other enclosures should alight at the Industry Bhawan Metro Station.

Guests attending the Kaveri, Narmada, Yamuna, and other enclosures should use the Central Secretariat Metro Station.

Additionally, special arrangements have been made for VIPs, offering free metro rides upon following the instructions provided on their digital passes.

Strict security checks and prohibited items

In line with security measures, guests are urged to follow the designated paths and observe signage within the venue. Thorough frisking will be conducted, and cooperation from all attendees is requested. A series of Help Desks will be set up by Delhi Police at key points to assist guests.

To maintain a safe environment, the following items are strictly prohibited inside the enclosures:

Bags, briefcases, food items, beverages, mobile phones (except for the designated usage), electronic gadgets, power banks, water bottles, sharp objects, flammable materials, umbrellas, perfumes, toy weapons, and any form of explosive material.

Public awareness and immediate action against suspicious activity

In conclusion, the police have reiterated their commitment to a seamless Republic Day event, with robust measures in place to safeguard both the participants and the spectators. With security tightened and all arrangements in place, the stage is set for a grand, secure, and peaceful celebration of India’s Republic Day in 2026.