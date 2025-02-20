Parvesh Verma on Deputy CM speculation: 'Will fulfill any responsibility given by BJP' BJP leader Parvesh Verma responded to speculation about becoming Delhi's Deputy CM, stating he is ready for any role assigned by the party. As Rekha Gupta prepares to take the oath as Delhi's fourth woman Chief Minister, the BJP marks its return to power after 27 years.

BJP leader Parvesh Verma, when asked about the possibility of becoming the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, reaffirmed his commitment to the party, stating that he will continue to serve as a dedicated worker. Speaking to the media, Verma emphasized that he is ready to take on any responsibility assigned by the party.

"I have always said that I am a dedicated worker of the BJP, and I will always remain one. The BJP made my father the CM of Delhi, and he served the party till his last breath. Whatever responsibility the party gives me, I will carry it out diligently," Verma said.

Promises to fulfill BJP's vision for 'Viksit Delhi'

The BJP MLA also highlighted the party’s commitment to delivering on its election promises, expressing gratitude for the historic mandate given by the people of Delhi.

"The people of Delhi have given us so much love, and after 27 years, a BJP government is set to be formed in the capital. I extend my gratitude to PM Modi, whose vision of development has earned the trust of the people. Under his leadership, we will work to make Delhi the most beautiful capital," Verma added.

He further assured that the BJP’s manifesto commitments would be implemented in full. "The promise we made for a Viksit Delhi will be fulfilled. Everything we mentioned in our manifesto, we will accomplish," he stated.

Rekha Gupta takes oath as Delhi's fourth woman CM

Rekha Gupta took the oath as Delhi’s Chief Minister in a swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila Maidan. She became the fourth woman CM of Delhi, succeeding Atishi.

Along with her, six ministers, including Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh, also sworn in.

BJP ends 27-year wait for power in Delhi

The BJP is forming a government in Delhi after 27 years, securing a majority with 48 seats in the 70-member assembly. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won only 22 seats, while the Congress failed to win any for the third consecutive election.

Gupta, an MLA from Shalimar Bagh, has previously served as the general secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and was a member of the party’s national executive committee. She has been actively involved in campaigns for women’s welfare and marginalised communities.