Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt signs pact with CSIR-CRRI, SPA for dust-free roads

New Delhi:

In a major step towards improving air quality and urban infrastructure, the Delhi government on Monday signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between the Public Works Department (PWD), the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI), and the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) to promote dust-free roads, urban greening, and scientific road management across the national capital.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Cabinet Ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and senior officials from the concerned departments.

Initiative to strengthen pollution control

According to the Delhi government, the initiative will strengthen pollution control and contribute to a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable Delhi.

Sharing the development on X, the Chief Minister said the agreement would provide fresh momentum to Delhi's efforts to curb pollution and improve road infrastructure. "A significant MoA has been signed between PWD, CSIR-CRRI, and SPA to make Delhi's roads dust-free and better. This initiative, based on new technology, better road management, and more greenery, will give new momentum to the resolve for pollution control, clean roads, and a green-developed Delhi," she said.

Yamuna cleanliness drive on June 14

Meanwhile, the Delhi government will organise the Yamuna Riverfront Cleanliness Campaign 2026 on June 14 to restore the Yamuna's glory, cleaning its riverbanks, and raising public awareness about environmental conservation.

Chief Minister Gupta will personally participate in the mega campaign and join citizens in strengthening the collective resolve for a clean and healthy Yamuna.

The Chief Minister said that the Yamuna is not merely a river but an integral part of Delhi's cultural, religious, and environmental heritage. "The responsibility of protecting the Yamuna rests not only with the government but also with every citizen. With this vision, the large-scale campaign is being organised to spread awareness and encourage collective participation. On June 14, cleanliness drives and public awareness activities will be conducted simultaneously at major ghats along the Yamuna riverfront," she said.

The campaign is expected to see the participation of nearly 500 social, religious, educational and voluntary organisations, along with thousands of volunteers. The programme will serve as an important initiative towards making the Yamuna cleaner through collective public effort and commitment.

Also Read: Delhi Government approves renaming of several metro stations and public spaces; check revised names

Also Read: