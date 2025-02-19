Rekha Gupta's first reaction after being named CM: 'Ready to discharge my duty for development of Delhi' Rekha Gupta Delhi CM: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rekha Gupta has been named as the next Chief Minister of Delhi. Gupta and her Cabinet ministers will take the oath of office at the Ramlila Ground on Thursday.

Rekha Gupta Delhi CM: In her first reaction after being named as the next Chief Minister of Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rekha Gupta thanked the party's top leadership and legislative party. Taking to social media platform X, she wrote, "I extend my heartfelt thanks to the top leadership of the BJP and the legislative party for placing their trust in me. I am ready to fulfil my responsibilities for the development of Delhi."

The BJP is forming a government after 27 years in Delhi and Gupta will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of the national capital. She was chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly at the BJP legislature party meeting. She won from Shalimar Bagh, defeating AAP candidate Bandna Kumari by over 29,000 votes in the February 5 Assembly polls.

All 48 newly-elected BJP MLAs attended the legislature party meeting in the presence of Central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and O P Dhankar. The CM-designate will now meet Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena at Raj Niwas to stake a claim in forming a BJP-led government in Delhi.

Rekha Gupta has zero cases against her

Rekha Gupta has zero cases against her. Financially, Gupta possesses total assets or net worth of Rs 5.3 crore with Rs 2.7 crore movable assets and Rs 2.6 crore immovable assets. She has Rs 1.2 crore in liabilities. She was born in 1974 in Nandgarh village located in the Jind district of Haryana. Gupta's family shifted to Delhi in the year 1976. Her husband's name is Manish Gupta.

Kejriwal, Atishi congratulate Rekha Gupta

Following the BJP’s decision to appoint Rekha Gupta as the new Chief Minister of Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including national convenor and former CM Arvind Kejriwal, extended their best wishes while setting expectations for her tenure. "Many congratulations to Rekha Gupta ji on becoming the Chief Minister of Delhi. I hope she fulfils all the promises made to the people of Delhi. We will support her in every initiative that benefits the people and contributes to the city’s development."

Echoing similar sentiments, Delhi's acting Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi remarked, "I congratulate Rekha Gupta on being appointed CM. I hope the BJP fulfils all the promises made to the people of Delhi. On behalf of AAP, I want to assure that we are always ready to support any development efforts for the betterment of Delhi." Atishi also emphasised the growing role of women in politics, adding, "Rekha Gupta will be Delhi’s fourth CM, and it is truly encouraging to see women taking on key leadership roles with great enthusiasm."

