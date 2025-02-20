PM Modi congratulates Rekha Gupta on taking oath as Delhi Chief Minister, calls her a 'grassroots leader' Rekha Gupta took oath as Delhi's ninth Chief Minister in a grand ceremony at Ramlila Ground. PM Modi congratulates her, highlighting her journey from grassroots activism to leadership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his congratulations to Rekha Gupta on assuming office as the Chief Minister of Delhi. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi praised Gupta’s political journey from grassroots activism to the top post, expressing confidence in her leadership.

"Congratulations to Smt. Rekha Gupta Ji on taking oath as Delhi’s Chief Minister. She has risen from the grassroots, being active in campus politics, state organisation, municipal administration and now MLA as well as Chief Minister. I am confident she will work for Delhi’s development with full vigour. My best wishes to her for a fruitful tenure."

Gupta, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, was sworn in as Delhi’s ninth Chief Minister in a grand ceremony at Ramlila Ground. On her advice, six other BJP leaders were also sworn in as ministers.

President Murmu appoints Rekha Gupta as CM

President Droupadi Murmu officially announced the appointment of Rekha Gupta as Delhi's new Chief Minister through a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"The President is pleased to appoint Rekha Gupta as the Chief Minister, National Capital Territory of Delhi, with effect from the date she is sworn in," the gazette notification read.

The six other BJP leaders who took oath as ministers in her cabinet include:

Parvesh Sahib Singh

Ashish Sood

Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Ravinder Indraj Singh

Kapil Mishra

Pankaj Kumar Singh

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by top BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Several chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from BJP-ruled states were also present.

'A new chapter for women in politics,' says Rekha Gupta

Speaking to the media after taking oath, Rekha Gupta called her appointment a "miracle" and a "new motivation" for women in politics.

"If I can be the CM, it means doors are open for all women. This is a new chapter in politics. Those who have engaged in corruption will have to answer for every rupee misused," she said, vowing to hold the previous administration accountable.

Gupta also expressed her gratitude to the BJP leadership for entrusting her with the responsibility of governing the national capital.

"This is a huge responsibility. I thank PM Modi and the BJP high command for their faith in me. I will fulfil my duties with utmost honesty. My first priority is to complete all the commitments made by our party, and my second priority is to ensure all our 48 MLAs work as ‘Team Modi.’ I never thought I would be the Chief Minister of Delhi," she said.

Gupta elected as BJP legislative party leader

A day before her swearing-in, Rekha Gupta was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party in a meeting of newly elected MLAs. Her appointment marks a significant shift in Delhi’s political landscape, as the BJP assumes power after a decade-long rule of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

With her strong grassroots background and administrative experience, Gupta’s leadership is expected to reshape Delhi’s governance in alignment with BJP’s vision for development.

