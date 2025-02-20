Rekha Gupta vows to fulfill PM Modi's vision as Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta, Delhi's CM-designate, promised to fulfill PM Modi's vision, ushering in a "golden era" for the capital. The swearing-in ceremony is set for today at Ramlila Maidan.

Delhi Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership for their trust in her, vowing to meet their expectations.

“PM Narendra Modi has shown immense faith in an ordinary party worker and daughter like me. I will stand up to his expectations. My story can be an inspiration for every woman—that a common middle-class woman can also be given a chance to reach the top leadership of the party,” Gupta said after reaching her Shalimar Bagh residence.

Gupta vows a 'golden era' for Delhi

Thanking the people of Delhi for their support, Gupta assured that a new era of development was on the horizon.

“A huge change is going to come in Delhi. The golden period of the city is about to begin. Fulfilling PM Modi’s vision and the commitments made to the people will be my top priority,” she said.

Swearing-in ceremony on February 20

Rekha Gupta will formally be sworn in as Delhi Chief Minister at a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan on February 20.

She will be the fourth woman CM of Delhi, continuing an unparalleled tradition in many areas in the country. Delhi has had women CMs from BJP, Congress, and AAP in the past. She will be replacing Atishi.

Celebrations mark BJP's return to power in Delhi

Following the announcement, BJP workers and supporters celebrated the party's return to power in the national capital. Gupta's husband, Manish Gupta, along with party supporters, rejoiced at the news of her appointment as Delhi’s next Chief Minister.