Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inspects school, assesses drinking water, sanitation and roads in Shalimar Bagh | Video The Delhi Chief Minister reiterated that the government's aim is to properly provide basic facilities to all citizens, and they are continuously working towards this goal. Rekha Gupta also interacted with the people during her visit to the Shalimar Bagh constituency.

Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday (March 6) inspected a girl's school and assessed the condition of drinking water, sanitation and roads in her constituency Shalimar Bagh. CM Gupta visited Shalimar Village Chowk, Max Road, Haiderpur Village Chowk and other areas of Ward No. 55 under Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency. During the inspection, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to solve all the issues related to water, sanitation and roads.

After inspecting the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, "People here are upset due to the sewage, the drains are still not built...the work that had to be done in an industrial area is yet to be done. Small market complexes are also facing the same problem. Big market areas are facing issues like sanitation. The previous govt used to just advertise people's problems and pain, but I will try to solve these issues."

Earlier, CM Gupta also took to social media with a post on X to inform about her visit and wrote, "Along with the officials, I visited Shalimar Village Chowk, Max Road, Haiderpur Village Chowk and other areas of Ward No. 55 under Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency to conduct a thorough assessment of the condition of drinking water, sanitation and roads. During this, I talked to the local citizens about their problems and based on their feedback, directed the officials to ensure quick solution to the problems related to water, roads and sanitation. Our aim is that all basic facilities reach every citizen of Delhi properly, and for this we are continuously working. #viksitdelhi."

On Wednesday, CM Gupta conducted two separate interactive sessions--one with women from diverse sectors and the other with educationists and school principals from across the national capital--to gather their suggestions for the upcoming 'Viksit Delhi Budget 2025' for the national capital. The Chief Minister spoke to the media about the interactive session held with the women and educationists ahead of the Delhi budget 2025 and said, "This budget will be the budget of the people of Delhi."

She described people's expectations and the government's aims for the national capital in the budget.

"Today, we had a discussion with women's organisations regarding our Viksit Delhi Budget. Women from all sections of Delhi participated. Discussions were held on security, education, and essential issues concerning women. I want to assure people that we will meet their expectations," the Delhi CM said.