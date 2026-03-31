Delhi CM Rekha Gupta clarifies on 'Smart Pink Card', confirms unlimited free bus travel for women

New Delhi:

The Delhi government, headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, recently launched the 'Saheli Smart Pink Card' for women's travel in the national capital. This card provides free travel on Delhi Transport Corporation buses. Women often worry about the inconvenience and expense of using public transport. Amid confusion and rumours on social media about this card, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta released a video stating that travel will remain free no matter how many times women travel.

In the video message, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta clarified that some political figures are spreading rumours that women will have to pay a fee if they use the Pink Card to transfer from one bus to another. However, Gupta clarified that whether women travel for five or ten minutes on a bus, their travel will remain free if they board any second or third bus.

Rekha Gupta released a video dismissing rumors about the pink card scheme. She said some people are spreading false claims for political propaganda, suggesting that the card won't work if you switch buses. Calling this a "blatant lie," she clarified that the pink card works perfectly—even if you change buses within 5-10 minutes. She urged users to try it themselves, assuring them that the card will function 100% every time.

Women make two million trips every day

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "I'll tell you why these people are spreading rumours. DTC buses make 4.5 million trips daily. Of these, approximately 2 million are for Delhi's sisters. This means a large number of women use the bus service daily. Assuming each sister travels at least twice, the Delhi government said it paid for it. Previously, if there were 2 million trips, there was no accounting for the actual payment. You could increase the 2 million to 3 million, or even 4 million. They were taking any amount of payment without accounting for it."

Rekha Gupta talks about benefits of the Pink Card

Talking about the benefits of the Pink Card, she said, "The benefit of the Pink Card is that every time you ride any bus, your expenses will be accurately recorded. The government will directly pay for the amount of our sisters' travel, without any corruption, without any personal gain. Now, those who want this expense to benefit a private individual without any reason are not doing so, and that's why people are suffering."

Pink Cards will continue to be made available for 3 months

Addressing the women of the national capital, the chief minister said, "I want to tell you that Pink Cards are being made easily right now. They will continue to be made for three months. You don't need to worry. There's no need to stand in long lines. You can get your Pink Card made with confidence, and no matter how many times a day or at what intervals you travel, it's absolutely free. No charges, and no one will be able to siphon off your money. Your travel will be free, and you won't have to pay anything extra."