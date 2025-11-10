Red Fort blast: Rahul Gandhi reacts to tragic incident in Delhi, 'I stand with the bereaved families' A tragic car blast took place at the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi, leaving more than 10 people killed and several injured. Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi reacted to the blast and stated, "I stand with the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones".

New Delhi:

Congress Leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, reacted to the tragic car blast at the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on Monday. Gandhi stated that he stands with the 'bereaved families who have lost their loved ones.'

"The news of the car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station is extremely heartbreaking and concerning. The report of the deaths of several innocent people in this tragic incident is profoundly sorrowful," Gandhi wrote on his X account.

"In this hour of grief, I stand with the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and express my deepest condolences to them. I hope for the swift recovery of all the injured," he added.

Aaditya Thackrey reacts to the tragic incident

Meanwhile, Member of the Maharashtra Assembly, Aaditya Thackeray, also expressed his sorrow over the incident. "The blast near the Red Fort in Delhi is truly shocking. I pray for the injured and their quick recovery, along with a prayer for those who lost their lives in this terrible blast," he wrote on X.

Supriya Sule also reacts to the blast

Supriya Sule, the Working President of the Nationalist Congress Party- Sharad Pawar, also reacted to the deadly incident. "Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of precious lives in the explosion near Red Fort, Delhi. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery," she wrote on X.