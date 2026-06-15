Reclaiming the Yamuna: Over 93,000 tonnes of waste cleared, 1425 acres secured from encroachment

New Delhi:

In a significant push towards ensuring a flood-resilient and ecologically secure capital, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu recently chaired a status review meeting of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) at Yamuna Sports Complex. Reviewing the Action Taken Report on the progress of Yamuna rejuvenation initiatives, he directed officials to intensify and fast-track ongoing interventions to ensure a time-bound implementation of projects related to DDA as far as the Yamuna floodplains were concerned.

Positioning the Yamuna as both Delhi's ecological lifeline and a critical urban resilience asset, the LG stressed that flood preparedness, river restoration, groundwater recharge, and environmental sustainability must progress through an integrated, outcome-driven, and time-bound approach.

Status of cleaning of floodplain of MSW and C&D waste

During the meeting, officials informed him about the restoration and riverfront development works completed across nearly 1,700 hectares of the Yamuna floodplains. As part of these efforts, nearly 88,574 metric tonnes of construction and demolition waste and 4,998 metric tonnes of municipal waste have been removed, while approximately 1,425 acres of floodplain land has been reclaimed, restored, and secured from encroachment.

35 wetlands developed to strengthen flood resilience

Reviewing ecological outcomes, the LG was informed that DDA’s restoration programme has included the plantation of over 0.7 million native trees and introduction of more than 10 million riverine grasses and wetland species across the floodplain ecosystem. Significantly, 35 wetlands with a cumulative water-holding capacity of nearly 1,420 million litres have been developed across the river corridor, strengthening groundwater recharge, enhancing biodiversity, and reinforcing the floodplain’s natural ability to moderate flood impacts.

LG Sandhu also reviewed the progress of key ecological destinations developed along the river corridor, including Asita, Baansera, Amrut Biodiversity Park, Yamuna Vanasthali, Kalindi Aviral, and Yamuna Vatika, which have transformed previously degraded and underutilised areas into vibrant public landscapes and restored ecological assets.

LG pushes revival of 32 historic ghats at Yamuna Bazar

Charting a long-term vision for restoring Delhi's historic river identity, LG stressed reviving the 32 historic ghats along the historic Yamuna Bazar as an important cultural heritage and public destination. He was informed about the study conducted by INTACH in line with his vision promoting conservation-led interventions, landscaping, improved pedestrian connectivity, and visitor amenities designed to strengthen the relationship between heritage preservation and riverfront renewal.

Yamuna rejuvenation as flagship urban transformation initiative

Reviewing the integrated riverfront development strategy, he emphasised the potential of spiritual tourism, heritage conservation, green spaces and flood resilience in developing the Yamuna riverfront as an important cultural and public destination for Delhi. He said the initiative should create livelihood opportunities while reconnecting citizens with the river and directed that Yamuna rejuvenation be pursued as a flagship urban transformation programme with measurable outcomes, stronger inter-agency coordination, and timely implementation.

On implementation timelines, the LG was informed that the Yamuna Bazar revitalisation project is being taken forward in coordination with the concerned agencies. He directed officials to expedite approvals and complete all preparatory activities to enable phased commencement of restoration and redevelopment works within the next six months, while ensuring strict adherence to timelines and sustained inter-agency coordination.

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