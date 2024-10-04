Rani Lakshmi Bai statue row: Delhi HC directs formation of three-member team, next hearing on Oct 7

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Statue of Rani Lakshmibai

On Friday, the Delhi High Court convened to address a petition filed by the Shahi Idgah Managing Committee, challenging the installation of a statue of Maharani Lakshmi Bai at Shahi Idgah Park in Sadar Bazar. The court directed the relevant agencies to form a three-member team to show where the statue has been installed, as the committee raised concerns over its placement.

The court's hearing focused on the Managing Committee's query as to why the statue was suddenly placed at Shahi Idgah Park and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) response. Further, the court has set October 7 as the next hearing date to further examine the matter.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Delhi High Court slammed the Muslim side who were opposing the installation of the Rani Lakshmibai statue. Stating that Maharani Lakshmi Bai is not a religious figure, the Delhi High Court questioned the opposition's stance.

"Why is passion so high? We are not able to understand the opposition...you must volunteer rather than the court passing an order," the High Court noted.

"She is not religious (figure)," it added.

Meanwhile, the bench, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, deferred the hearing till October 4 and asked the senior counsel appearing for the appellant to speak to their client.

"We want you to speak to your client. We don't want a flashpoint unnecessarily in the city. We don't want to force something down your throat. Why should it become a flashpoint?" the court told the senior lawyer.

While agreeing that Lakshmi Bai was a national figure, the counsel for the appellant also submitted that the park is used for a certain religious programme when prayers are offered there.

The court also deleted certain objectionable averments in the plea after the appellant sought their removal and tendered an unconditional apology.

