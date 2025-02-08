Rajouri Garden Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: Will AAP's Dhanwati Chandela retain her seat this time?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajouri Garden Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE

Rajouri Garden Assembly Election Results 2025: Counting for Rajouri Garden Assembly Elections is set to take place on Saturday, February 8. It is one of the 70 constituencies in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress are the main political parties in competition for the seat. Aam Aadmi Party candidate Dhanwati Chandela won the Rajouri Garden constituency in 2020. Will the BJP or the Congress party be able to clinch the seat from AAP this time? To find out, stay tuned to this space and get all the live and latest updates about the leading and trailing candidate.

LIVE Updates:

Counting of votes to begin shortly.

The counting of votes for the Rajouri Garden constituency seat begins.

As per initial trends, BJP is leading on 14, AAP is ahead on 13 and Congress has opened its account with one constituency seat.

Key Candidates

Manjinder Singh Sirsa contested from Rajouri Garden from the ticket of BJP. AAP gave its ticket to Dhanwati Chandela for the Rajouri Garden constituency. Dharmpal Chandela will contest polls from Rajouri Garden seat on a Congress ticket. It will be interesting to see which party manages to clinch the seat in this Assembly Elections.

What happened in 2015 and 2020?

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP candidate Jarnail Singh won the seat. He was polled 54,916 votes with a vote share of 46.55 per cent. SAD candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa got 44,880 (38.04 per cent) and was the runner-up. Singh defeated Sirsa by a margin of 10,036 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,17,322.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP candidate Dhanwati Chandela won the seat with a margin of 22,972 votes. He was polled 62,212 votes with a vote share of 55.7 per cent. Chandela defeated BJP candidate Rajesh Khanna, who got 39,240 votes 35.13 per cent.